Graphic videos appear to show IDF soldiers abusing bound and blindfolded Palestinian detainees in the West Bank

Videos have circulated on social media appearing to show Israeli forces abusing Palestinian detainees.

Videos appear to show IDF soldiers abusing Palestinian detainees in the West Bank.

The IDF said that the conduct in the videos was “deplorable” and was being reviewed.

Violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has been reported following the Hamas terrorist attacks.

Several videos have circulated on social media appearing to show Israeli forces abusing Palestinian detainees in the West Bank.

In one of the graphic videos, several blindfolded and bound men lie on the ground, many half or completely naked, as men appearing to wear Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uniforms drag them around.

The man filming the video stomps on the head of one of the detainees as he cries out.

The Times of Israel reported that the video was of seven West Bank laborers who had attempted to enter Israel without a permit.

Another video, taken at a different location, similarly shows bound and blindfolded men lying on the ground as men in IDF-like uniforms stand above them.

In a third video, a bound detainee can be seen on his knees as the man filming kicks him. The man taking the video appears to be wearing green trousers similar to IDF uniforms.

Insider was unable to verify the footage, but the IDF condemned the actions in the videos.

“The conduct of the force that emerges from the footage is deplorable and does not comply with the army’s orders.

The circumstances of the incident are being examined,” the IDF told Insider in a statement.

Following the October 7 Hamas attacks, Israel has begun bombarding Gaza with air strikes and has begun a ground invasion to target Hamas militants.

There have been reports of an uptick in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the other Palestinian territory that is governed by the Palestinian Authority, led by the Fatah political party, and not Hamas.

These reports of violence have included attacks on Palestinians by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers.

Palestinian government sources say that 122 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the conflict.

