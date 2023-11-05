Michael Clarke appears in great spirits as he parties at Derby Day following trainwreck A Current Affair interview

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Michael Clarke appeared to shake off his trainwreck interview with A Current Affair last week as he attended Derby Day in Melbourne on Saturday.

The former cricketer laughed it off with his friends as he enjoyed one of the many parties held on the day.

He beamed from ear to ear and looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and patent leather shoes.

The athlete seemed to be having a great time during his boys’ night out with a group of friends.

It comes after it was revealed Michael will keep his radio job amid the recent controversy.

Michael Clarke (pictured) appeared to shake off his trainwreck interview with A Current Affair last week as he attended Derby Day in Melbourne on Saturday

The former cricketer laughed it off with his friends as he enjoyed one of the day’s many parties

The athlete seemed to be having a great time during his boys’ night out with a group of friends

The former Australian cricket captain, 42, will continue to co-host radio show Big Sports Breakfast, The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for Tabcorp told the newspaper that the company has no plans to dump the athlete.

“Michael is an important part of the Big Sports Breakfast and we are working with his management to extend his contract,” the Tabcorp spokesperson said.

‘Viewing figures have increased since Michael joined – Big Sports Breakfast is Australia’s most popular sports radio programme. Michael is a big part of the TAB family and we are eager to do more with him.”

He beamed from ear to ear and looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and patent leather shoes

Claims have emerged that industry insiders are urging Clarke to find a new manager following the ACA’s disastrous crackdown last month.

Michael sat down with the Nine Network program to come up with a new product from the Australian Bitters company.

Clarke was instead peppered with questions about the infamous Noosa fight involving his on-off-off girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, which brought in her brother-in-law, Today presenter Karl Stefanovic.

Sources now reveal that Clarke went against the advice of professionals who warned him not to do the news program interview.

It comes after it was revealed Michael will keep his radio job amid the recent controversy

“Clarkey doesn’t have an agent or publicist guiding him at the moment, and it shows,” an insider told the newspaper. Daily telegram.

“He should never have done ACA to promote a drink… he was completely sewn up.”

“Maybe he thought (Channel 9 personality) Karl (Stefanovic) would protect him, but that clearly wasn’t the case,” she added.

The interview, conducted by reporter Simon Bouda, appeared to catch Clarke off guard, who made it clear he was not at ACA to discuss the scandal.

But he admitted he viewed the Noosa incident as a “lesson”.

Industry insiders are said to be urging Clarke to find a new manager following ACA’s disastrous performance last month

‘I call it lessons. I mention so many things that you know, that you wish… I think relationships are hard, a lot happens behind closed doors and a lot of things happen that we all have to deal with,” Clarke said.

“I’ve been dealing with divorce, you know, man, I’ve been through it and it’s so sad, so hard.

“I think the one thing is you just have to do your best, good times, hard times, highs and lows, pros and cons; I’m just like everyone else – to this day I stand here doing my best and I hope that doesn’t change.’

One of the lessons he claims to have learned is that he should enjoy life ‘moderately’, in an effort to prevent such a brawl from happening in the future.

A video filmed by an onlooker and later sold to The Daily Telegraph for a reported $10,000 saw Jade Yarbrough (right) accuse Clarke of cheating on her

“I like a good time,” he said.

“But for me, probably too much, I think my whole life, and if that’s um, whatever it is, going to the gym and working out, it’s all about moderation.”

In the video, which was filmed by an onlooker and later sold to The Daily Telegraph for a reported $10,000, Jade accused Clarke of cheating on her with his tracksuit designer ex Pip Edwards on December 17.

He was also accused of messaging the co-founder of activewear label PE Nation and admitting that she was the “love of his life.”

Earlier this year, Clarke issued a groveling apology to those involved in the incident at the time, admitting it was all his fault.