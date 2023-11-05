EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity accountant Anthony Bell confirms relationship with cricket legend Damien Martyn’s ex Annika as the pair go public at Derby Day

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Celebrity accountant Anthony Bell has found love with a former WAG cricketer.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Sydney-based Bell and Annika Martyn confirmed they were dating after months of speculation.

The couple attended Derby Day in Melbourne in their first public appearance together.

“We’ve been running together for a few months…but (Derby Day) is our first public outing. How nice, we chose a nice, quiet event,” Bell said.

“We have known each other for years. We met through friends. Then we reconnected around June of this year.

Annika wore a vintage Dolce and Gabbana corset dress to the event, saying she’s had her eye on the design for a while.

The couple told the Daily Mail they often spent time together between Noosa (where Anthony’s daughter lives) and Sydney.

And even though they don’t technically live together, Annika said they “have clothes in the closets” at each other’s homes.

When the subject of marriage came up, Anthony laughed before saying, “We’re doing great, so we’re not ruling anything out.”

Rumors about the new couple’s relationship sparked after Annika, who is the ex-wife of retired cricketer Damien Martyn, shared several snaps enjoying time on Bell’s superyacht in the south of France.

“I live in the south of France, where every winding road seems to lead to a vineyard, and where the locals have a knack for transforming croissants into works of art,” she wrote in the caption. photo.

“Welcome to the land of baguettes, berets… The south of France will forever keep a special place in my heart and my stomach.”

She is accompanied by her friend Tonia Taylor, niece of media identity Alan Jones.

The Daily Telegraph reported that when they tried to contact Bell, he “tried to throw cold water on suggestions he and Martyn were together”.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Annika is the director of Goop Gang, a weight loss program for women.

Annika is joined by her friend Tonia Taylor (left), niece of media identity Alan Jones

Annika confirmed she was in the south of France with several Instagram photos

She was married to former cricket star Damien for five years after getting married in 2006. The ex-couple separated in 2011.

As for Bell, the accountant was previously married to Getaway star Kelly Landry, who confirmed in December last year that she and Bell were divorcing after 10 years of marriage.

The exes were previously thought to be working on their marriage after their bitter public breakup led to a court hearing in May 2017.

In February 2018, the Daily Telegraph reported that they were attending “parenting workshops” together in a bid to get back on track.

But in 2019, they reportedly broke up again.

A source said at the time Landry was living at the marital home in Noosa with their children during the week, while Bell flew out at the weekends.

Landry and Bell share two daughters, Charlize, 11, and Thea, eight, while Annika has two children, a three-year-old and a 16-year-old.