Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Baisari meets with UNDSS officials

    By

    Nov 4, 2023

    NNA – Acting Director General of Public Security, Major General Elias Al-Baisari, received in his office this morning the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security Affairs (UNDSS) Gilles Michaud, accompanied by a delegation includingnbsp;the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon Joanna Wronecka, the Head of the UNDSS Office,nbsp;Muhammad Khafaji, and the Assistant Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security Affairs, Elena Rice Howell.

    Discussions touchednbsp;on the latest developments in the region, especially on the southern border of Lebanon, and the safety of the work centers affiliated with the United Nations and international organizations in light of recent developments.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

