Marcus Rashford MISSES OUT on Man United’s trip to Fulham due to injury while Raphael Varane is benched for Jonny Evans AGAIN despite criticism of Erik ten Hag for leaving him out against Man City

Marcus Rashford has been left out of the squad due to a 'severe leg knock'

Despite recent heavy losses, Raphael Varane is again among the substitutes

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of Manchester United’s squad for the match against Fulham due to injury, while Raphael Varane is back on the bench ahead of Jonny Evans.

Rashford did not train yesterday and underwent a fitness test ahead of the match but did not make the team.

Fabrizio Romano reported that he suffered a ‘severe leg knock’ during training.

Erik ten Hag was criticized for leaving Varane out of the starting line-up against Manchester City for a ‘tactical’ reason, but the defender is back on the bench.

United have conceded six in their last two games without the Frenchman at the center of defense and many fans could not understand why he was left out of the derby.

Marcus Rashford has been left out of Man United’s Fulham squad due to injury

Raphael Varane is back on the bench and has not started either of the last two games

Jonny Evans will start in place of usual favorite and four-time Champions League winner Varane

Mason Mount is once again among the substitutes following his £60million summer move to the club

Criticism is piling on Ten Hag’s shoulders after United’s worst start to the season since 1962/63

Mason Mount, one of their flagship summer signings, has once again remained among the substitutes.

With eight defeats in fifteen games, it was their worst start to the season since 1962/63.

A run of three consecutive wins in October gave fans hope that they had turned a corner, but devastating defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle United’s second leg in the Carabao Cup have shattered that optimism.

Rashford’s form after signing a new contract was a concern and Ten Hag slammed the old Old Trafford favorite for his decision to go clubbing after the defeat at City.

He said: ‘I talked to him about it. It’s unacceptable. He apologized and that was it. For us it is an internal matter.’

Although he was not out within 48 hours of their next match against Newcastle, Ten Hag is believed to be frustrated by the optics that celebration can convey after such a humiliating defeat.

Although they are just two places behind sixth-placed Newcastle, United are already eight points behind the top four this weekend.

Injuries have plagued United all season, especially at full-back, and the ongoing takeover saga has not helped create a stable environment.