VERY awkward scenes as Jade Yarbrough runs into love rival Pip Edwards letting loose at tequila party – after accusing boyfriend Michael Clarke of cheating on her with the designer during THAT Noosa spat

Jade Yarbrough came face to face with her love rival Pip Edwards at an industry party on Saturday night.

The interior designer and activewear queen both attended the Don Julio 1942 Tequila Summer Celebration at the Beverly Rooftop in Melbourne.

Pip was let loose on the dance floor wearing sunglasses and a drink in hand, animatedly clinging to friends as she appeared to avoid running into Jade.

Jade made a more subdued appearance and posed for photos in a chic all-white ensemble, including a suit and crop top.

She sought solace by chatting with friends at the side of the room, while Pip tore up the dance floor in the center of the room, wearing a black dress with racy cutouts.

The pair, who were both in relationships with former cricketer Michael Clarke, may have found the meeting very awkward.

The trip made headlines earlier this year during the infamous Noosa fight involving Clarke’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Jade who brought in her brother-in-law, Today presenter Karl Stefanović.

In the video, which was filmed by an onlooker and later sold to The Daily Telegraph for a reported $10,000, Jade accused Clarke of cheating on her with his tracksuit designer ex Pip Edwards on December 17.

Jade made a more subdued appearance and posed for photos in a chic all-white ensemble, including a suit and crop top

She sought solace by chatting with friends at the side of the room

Holding nothing back, Pip tore up the dance floor in the center of the room while wearing a black dress with sassy cutouts.

Pip did her best to prove that she was having fun despite the circumstances

All hell broke loose after Clarke, Stefanovic, his wife Jasmine and her sister Jade went to dinner at a beachside restaurant with accountant Anthony Bell.

The video started with Yarbrough shouting at Clarke before she punched him in the face and pushed him away after the cricketer insisted he wasn’t cheating on her.

He was also accused of messaging the co-founder of activewear label PE Nation and admitting that she was the “love of his life.”

Earlier this year, Clarke issued a groveling apology to those involved in the incident at the time, admitting it was all his fault.

“I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am shocked by my actions,” he said.

“I am absolutely devastated that I have placed the people I hold in high esteem in this position.

“My actions leading up to this altercation were utterly shameful and deplorable.

“I am devastated that by my actions I have drawn women of class and integrity, and my friends, into this situation.”