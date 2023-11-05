39 French nationals were killed in Israel, 9 others are missing in Gaza, according French Foreign Affairs Ministry

NNA – Thirty-nine French nationals were killed in Israel and nine others went missing during a Hamas attack inside Israeli territory, according to a new tally from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as report by Agence France-Presse.

A statement issued by the ministry said, ldquo;The death toll from France rose to 39 dead in the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas on Israelnbsp;on October 7,quot; explaining that ldquo;nine citizens are still missing,rdquo; some of whom are hostages of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

