Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    39 French nationals were killed in Israel, 9 others are missing in Gaza, according French Foreign Affairs Ministry

    By

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Thirty-nine French nationals were killed in Israel and nine others went missing during a Hamas attack inside Israeli territory, according to a new tally from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as report by Agence France-Presse.

    A statement issued by the ministry said, ldquo;The death toll from France rose to 39 dead in the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas on Israelnbsp;on October 7,quot; explaining that ldquo;nine citizens are still missing,rdquo; some of whom are hostages of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

    nbsp;

    =========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy