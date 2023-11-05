Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Mikati after meeting El-Sisi: We support your position by rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from their land

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received today Prime Minister Najib Mikatinbsp;at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, in the presence of Minister Abbas Kamel and Lebanon#39;snbsp;Ambassador to Egypt and the Arab League, Ali Al-Halabi.

    Mikati expressed his appreciation for Egyptrsquo;s constant support for Lebanon at all levels.

    He said: ldquo;Egypt, which always bears the concerns of the Arab world, is exerting hugenbsp;efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and endnbsp;the massacres committed against the Palestinians. We support the Egyptian Presidentrsquo;s position in refusing to displace the Palestinians from their land, and his quest to find a solution that begins with a ceasefire and the protection of civilians, working accordingly to fnd a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue that preserves the rights of the Palestinians to their land and their independent state.quot;

    The Prime Minister had arrived in Egypt this morning, where he was received at Cairo Airport by Minister of Military Production, Mohamed Salah El-Din.
