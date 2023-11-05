One dead and five injured – including juveniles – in horrific Cincinnati shooting: Gunman at large

Horror took place in Cincinnati’s West End just before 9:30 PM on Friday

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center confirmed the facility received three patients with gunshot wounds Friday evening. Spokeswoman Nanette Bentley said The researcher Three patients are in critical but stable condition.

No further details have been released about their identities or that of the shooter, who remains at large.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told NBC News she is “angry” about the tragedy.

‘This happens too often. People are turning to gun violence instead of resolving disputes humanely. It is not humane to recklessly pull out a firearm and shoot individuals,” she said.

Theetge emphasized that there is no wider threat to the public and that officers were working last night to notify the victims’ next of kin.

“We are gathering all the evidence so that we can bring these people to justice,” Theetge added. “It is unacceptable that six people are shot dead in our city on a Friday evening.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called on the public to pray for the city.

‘A horrific tragedy occurred in the West End this evening. Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma and anger,” he said.

“At this time, I ask for your prayers. We will keep you informed as our officers continue their investigation. But I promise this: We will give everything we have to bring justice to this sickening, heartless violence.”