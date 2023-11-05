Arab Foreign Ministers, Palestine Liberation Organization hold a meeting in Amman

NNA – A coordination meeting was heldnbsp;in Amman on Saturday bynbsp;a number of Arab foreign ministers and the Palestine Liberation Organization, in the context of efforts to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The meeting included the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreignnbsp;and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

The ministers are later scheduled to hold a joint meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which theynbsp;will confirm the Arab position in calling for an immediate ceasefirenbsp;and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the sector. Theynbsp;will also discuss with Blinken all repercussions and ways of stopping this critical deterioration that is threatening the entire region.

=========R.Sh.