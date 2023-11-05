Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Army Chief meets with UN delegation

    Nov 4, 2023

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, received in his office in Yarzeh this morningnbsp;United Nationsnbsp;Deputy Secretary-Generalnbsp;for Security and Protection, Gilles Michaud, heading an accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Special Coordinator of the UNnbsp;Secretary-Generalnbsp;in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

    Talks centered on the general situation in the country, developments on the southern border, and the ongoing coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon.

