Army Chief meets with UN delegation

NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, received in his office in Yarzeh this morningnbsp;United Nationsnbsp;Deputy Secretary-Generalnbsp;for Security and Protection, Gilles Michaud, heading an accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Special Coordinator of the UNnbsp;Secretary-Generalnbsp;in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

Talks centered on the general situation in the country, developments on the southern border, and the ongoing coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon.

========R.Sh.