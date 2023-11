NNA – The Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, received in his office at the ISF General Headquarters barracksnbsp;this afternoon, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations for Security and Safety Affairs, Gilles Michaud, at the head of a delegation, accompanied by the UN Secretary-General#39;s Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

Talks touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

