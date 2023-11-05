Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Saudi Press Agency: The Arab-American meeting in Amman discussed creating conditions for the return of stability restoration of the path of peace

    NNA – The Saudi News Agency ldquo;SPArdquo; reported that the Arab-American meeting held in Amman, in which the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, participated, discussed ldquo;the Arab position that calls for ceasing military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people, and delivering humanitarian aid immediately and urgently to the sector,quot; in addition to ldquo;working to create conditions for the return of stability and the restoration of the path of peace to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve just and lasting peace.rdquo;

