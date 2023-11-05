Ankara: We decided to recall our ambassador to Israel for consultations

NNA – Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that Ankara had summoned its ambassador to Israel for consultations, as reported by quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Foreign Ministry said in a press statement: ldquo;In light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza due to the ongoing attacks launched by Israel against civilians, and Israelrsquo;s rejection of calls for a ceasefire and the continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our ambassador in Tel Aviv, Ambassador Şakir Ozkan Turunlar, to Ankara for consultation.quot;

