Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Ankara: We decided to recall our ambassador to Israel for consultations

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that Ankara had summoned its ambassador to Israel for consultations, as reported by quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Foreign Ministry said in a press statement: ldquo;In light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza due to the ongoing attacks launched by Israel against civilians, and Israelrsquo;s rejection of calls for a ceasefire and the continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our ambassador in Tel Aviv, Ambassador Şakir Ozkan Turunlar, to Ankara for consultation.quot;

