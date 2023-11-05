Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Alabama Mayor Kills Self After Right-Wing Blog Outs His Cross-Dressing

    Alabama Mayor Kills Self After Right-Wing Blog Outs His Cross-Dressing

    A small-town Alabama pastor and mayor killed himself Friday, days after a local conservative news website published a story that included photos of him wearing women’s clothing and makeup.

    F.L. “Bubba” Copeland, who was the mayor of Smiths Station and the pastor at First Baptist Church in Phenix City, shot himself in front of police during a welfare check, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Copeland’s private life was exposed Wednesday by the conservative blog 1819 News, which was once owned by the right-wing Alabama Policy Institute and whose top editor is a former Breitbart News contributor.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

