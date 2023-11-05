I’m a doctor – here are three ways to help stop your body involuntarily ‘glitching’ when you fall asleep

Dr Joe Whittington revealed how to reduce the risk of ‘hypnotic jerks’

These ‘glitches’ are involuntary muscle contractions while we fall asleep

A doctor has revealed why we sometimes experience sudden, involuntary jerks or ‘glitches’ as we fall asleep – and how to prevent them from happening.

Dr. Joe Whittington responded to someone’s complaint about their boyfriend having these “hypnagogic jerks” by offering his advice to anyone concerned about their “glitches” while sleeping.

Hypnagogic jerks, also known as hypnotic or myoclonic jerks, are associated with certain habits or experiences, but the exact mechanism behind them is unknown.

She started by watching someone’s TikTok video depicting her and her partner napping together when suddenly he shudders in his sleep.

Dr. Whittington, known as doctor joe online, said: “There are three things you can do to help minimize this.”

The doctor’s first advice was to reduce caffeine consumption and the use of other stimulants such as nicotine.

The reason for this link is not well understood.

One theory as to why we have hypnotic jerks is that the relaxation of muscles when we fall asleep is misinterpreted at a non-conscious level in the brain, leading to this rapid, involuntary muscle contraction.

Another touted explanation is that the response is to dreams or something similar when you fall asleep, before your body has completely shut down, as if your brain is falling asleep faster than your body.

Dr. Joe’s second recommendation to his 1.7 million followers was not to do physical activity before bed.

This might be counterintuitive because, generally speaking, exercise is beneficial when it comes to sleep and regular exercise is associated with better sleep quality.

However, it increases alertness and therefore exercising close to sleep may delay good sleep or the ability to fall asleep.

His third tip was to reduce stress and anxiety.

According to the Sleep FoundationBoth everyday stress and anxiety disorders can contribute to lack of sleep, which in turn leads to an increased risk of hypnotic jerks.

The add-on: “Some people who experience hypnotic jolts frequently may even develop anxiety around sleep, which only increases their likelihood of experiencing sleep deprivation and more hypnotic jolts.”

However, there’s no need to worry about having these movements yourself, as up to 70 percent of people have them, and simply irritating yourself or your partner is usually the worst of the effects.