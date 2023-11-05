Joint press conference by Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Egypt United States in Amman

NNA – The Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, Egypt, Sameh Shukri, and the United States, Anthony Blinken, held a joint press conference in Amman this afternoon, at the end of the Arab-American meeting.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister said, quot;The Amman discussions were frank and reflected different positions, but they stressed the necessity of stopping the war in Gaza.quot;

quot;What Israel is committing in the Gaza Strip will not bring it peace,quot; Safadi asserted, calling for quot;an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,quot; and rejecting quot;the Israeli characterization of self-defense.quot;

In turn, the US Secretary of State said: ldquo;We are committed to working to release those detained by Hamas,rdquo; calling on Israel to ldquo;take steps to prevent the killing of civilians in Gaza.rdquo;

He added: quot;Our joint efforts succeeded in increasing the flow of aid to Gaza, and our goal is to end the conflict in order to achieve peace in the region despite the differences in views.quot;

Blinken stressed that work continues to reach a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

For his part, the Egyptian Foreign Minister called for quot;an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza without restrictions or conditions,quot; rejecting quot;the policy of collective punishment and the attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza.quot;

He warned of ldquo;an extension of the conflict that threatens the stability of the region,rdquo; as reported by ldquo;Sky News Arabiardquo;.

============R.Sh.