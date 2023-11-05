15 civilians were killed in Khartoum in a bombing that targeted their homes

NNA – Fifteen civilians were killed in Khartoum today, Saturday, after their homes were bombed, according to what a medical source in the region confirmed, while the war has been ongoingnbsp;for nearly seven months between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The source told Agence France-Presse, requesting that his identity not be revealed, that the bodies of the civilian victims arrived at Al-Naw Hospital in the Omdurman area in the Khartoum suburb.

The war in Sudan resulted in 10,400 deaths, according to the ECLID organization concerned with counting conflict victims. It also led to the displacement and asylum of 5.8 million Sudanese, according to the United Nations.

