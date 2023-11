NNA – On Saturday, the Israeli occupation forces forced farmers, under threats of shooting, to leave their lands in the Western Plain area, in the Shweika suburb north of Tulkarm, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

Citizens told the agency that ldquo;large forces from the occupation army stormed the agricultural lands located along the western street of the suburb, forced the farmers to leave, and threatened to shoot them if they returned.rdquo;

