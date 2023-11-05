20 people were killed and thousands displaced as a result of floods in Ethiopia

NNA – More than 20 people died due to sudden floods resulting from heavy rains that fell in the Somali region of Ethiopia and forced more than 12,000 families to flee, according to what the regional government reported on Saturday, as per Agence France-Presse.

A statement by the Somali Regional Communications Office reported that bridges and roads were destroyed due to the rainfall, which made it difficult to reach affected families, and damage to livestock, crops and property was also reported.

