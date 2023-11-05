Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Aboul Gheit sends an urgent appeal to the Security Council to work to stop the aggression against Gaza

    By

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Arab League Secretary-General,nbsp;Ahmed Aboul Gheit, sent an urgent appeal to the member states of the Security Council, to work to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza immediately, and to impose a humanitarian truce to bring in the necessary aid to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

    Aboul Gheit said in a statement today, Saturday, that famine has become a possibility soon in Gaza, especially since 1.2 million people in Gaza were already suffering from food insecurity before the recent Israeli aggression on the Strip and after 17 full years of siege, and that all citizens do not know how they will get their next meal.

    He added that the continued Israeli battles and attacks, including aerial bombardments and sieges, aggravate the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a horrific way, in what can effectively be described as a war of extermination and ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

    Aboul Gheit explained that the majority of citizens in Gaza live on one liter of water for all purposes,nbsp;while the average person consumes about 140 liters, and sometimes they drink from unhealthy wellsnbsp;as they do not obtain drinking waternbsp;after most of the desalination plants were destroyed, or these plants stopped working due to lack of water and the presence of fuel.

    He stressed that this situation creates a major health crisis and increases the possibility of the transmission of infectious diseases, which is exacerbated by a number of hospitals and health units being out of service, and the collapse of the health sector in Gaza after the generators ran out of fuel after beingnbsp;targeted by the Israeli occupation forces.

    Aboul Gheit also indicated that the numbers of trucks entering from the Rafah crossing are still far beyond what is required to avoid a humanitarian crisis, adding that huge difficulties face the operations of distributing relief materials and food even after they enter the Strip due to lack of fuel andnbsp;the continued Israeli bombing, which does not leave a safe haven for the population in Gaza, neither in its north or south, which necessitates the imposition of a humanitarian truce in order to save civilians amid the hell of battles and the imminent danger of famine.

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy