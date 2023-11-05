Aboul Gheit sends an urgent appeal to the Security Council to work to stop the aggression against Gaza

NNA – Arab League Secretary-General,nbsp;Ahmed Aboul Gheit, sent an urgent appeal to the member states of the Security Council, to work to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza immediately, and to impose a humanitarian truce to bring in the necessary aid to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

Aboul Gheit said in a statement today, Saturday, that famine has become a possibility soon in Gaza, especially since 1.2 million people in Gaza were already suffering from food insecurity before the recent Israeli aggression on the Strip and after 17 full years of siege, and that all citizens do not know how they will get their next meal.

He added that the continued Israeli battles and attacks, including aerial bombardments and sieges, aggravate the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a horrific way, in what can effectively be described as a war of extermination and ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Aboul Gheit explained that the majority of citizens in Gaza live on one liter of water for all purposes,nbsp;while the average person consumes about 140 liters, and sometimes they drink from unhealthy wellsnbsp;as they do not obtain drinking waternbsp;after most of the desalination plants were destroyed, or these plants stopped working due to lack of water and the presence of fuel.

He stressed that this situation creates a major health crisis and increases the possibility of the transmission of infectious diseases, which is exacerbated by a number of hospitals and health units being out of service, and the collapse of the health sector in Gaza after the generators ran out of fuel after beingnbsp;targeted by the Israeli occupation forces.

Aboul Gheit also indicated that the numbers of trucks entering from the Rafah crossing are still far beyond what is required to avoid a humanitarian crisis, adding that huge difficulties face the operations of distributing relief materials and food even after they enter the Strip due to lack of fuel andnbsp;the continued Israeli bombing, which does not leave a safe haven for the population in Gaza, neither in its north or south, which necessitates the imposition of a humanitarian truce in order to save civilians amid the hell of battles and the imminent danger of famine.

nbsp;

==============