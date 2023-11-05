Fijian rugby star ‘sexually assaulted three separate women’ as he partied with Barbarians team in Cardiff nightclub while they prepared to play Wales today, court hears

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A top international rugby star allegedly sexually assaulted three separate women while partying with his team before a match he was supposed to play today.

Fijian Api Ratuniyarawa, 37, was due to play for the Barbarians against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff today.

Yet the 6ft 5in London Irish forward, who weighs 19st 5st, was left out of the squad and instead appeared in court after allegedly assaulting three women in separate incidents at Revolution bar in Cardiff.

Ratuniyarawa was out with other Barbarian players when he was arrested early Wednesday morning and taken into custody.

Ratuniyarawa, of Orchard, Kislingbury, Northampton, was charged with sexual assault by penetration and touching. He denies the offenses.

Fijian Api Ratuniyarawa, 37 (pictured with a ball playing for London Irish) allegedly assaulted three women in separate incidents at the Revolution bar in Cardiff.

The Barbarians team was spotted drinking around town on several nights, including one in which they dressed up in a Wild West theme. Pictured: Ratuniyarawa (top center) and his Barbarians teammates, including Selestino Ravutaumada (second from left) and Simione Kuruvoli (far right)

The alleged sexual assaults took place at the Revolution bar (pictured) in Cardiff.

The rugby star was due to play for the Barbarians against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff today. Pictured: Ratuniyarawa during Barbarians training in Cardiff on October 31

Magistrates in Cardiff heard that none of the women knew each other and that the three alleged assaults happened independently of each other.

Second-row forward Ratuniyarawa, who played 38 times for Fiji, was named as a replacement for the Barbarians squad, which is largely made up of players from the southern hemisphere.

Prosecutor Michael Evans said: “Ratuniyarawa is accused of penetrating two of the women with his finger and touching the breast and body of a third woman.

“The women were not known to each other or to Ratuniyarawa before the night in question.”

In footage from a Barbarians training session, Ratuniyarawa was seen playing alongside his teammates.

Ratuniyarawa (right) was seen smiling during the session alongside former Wales player Alun Wyn Jones (left in blue)

Ratuniyarawa, who only spoke to confirm his name and address, was remanded in custody under “strict” bail conditions and subject to an electronic curfew between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Magistrate Peter Hamley banned the player from returning to Wales until he appears at Cardiff Crown Court on December 4.

He is not allowed to enter licensed premises selling alcohol, such as bars, clubs and restaurants, and is asked not to contact any witnesses in the case.

A Barbarians spokesperson said: “As soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police we co-operated fully, assisting them with their investigations.

“On their advice, we are unable to comment further as the investigation is ongoing.”

Ratuniyarawa, from West Northamptonshire, was charged with sexual assault by penetration and touching. Pictured: Ratuniyarawa confronting Ryan Elias during Fiji’s match against Wales in the Principality of Cardiff 2021

Ratuniyarawa was to be paid £15,000 to play in the Barbarians match on Saturday.

Ratuniyarawa was due to play for Fiji at the recent Rugby World Cup in France, but withdrew from the squad in July due to family reasons.

It is considered a great honor to be chosen for the Barbarians, a British-based invitational team dating back to 1890.

The Barbarians team selected to play Wales arrived in Cardiff earlier this week and were seen drinking in the city on several evenings.

They also had a Wild West costume team meal at a French restaurant.

The team is managed by Welsh rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones, who is retiring after becoming the world’s most capped player with 170 appearances for Wales and the British Lions.

Players will receive £15,000 for appearing in the game.

Ratuniyarawa was due to play for Fiji at the recent Rugby World Cup in France, but withdrew from the squad in July due to family reasons.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “Api Ratuniyarawa, 37, from West Northamptonshire, is due to appear before Cardiff magistrates, charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by touching. “