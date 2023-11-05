Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Murtada stands in solidarity with journalist Nada Abdel Samad

    By

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture,nbsp;Judge Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada, wrote today on platform quot;Xquot;nbsp;declaring his solidarity with media journalist, Nada Abdel-Samad, saying: ldquo;A media figure described the resistance as resistance, so the BBC, the beacon of free opinion, decided to dismiss her from her job…She is an honorable who speaks the truth in the face of a hypocritical, murderous and oppressive international community…She is honorable and pays the price of being consistent with her professional honor and her human conscience…She has all our respect and appreciation.rdquo;

