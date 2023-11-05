Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Palestinian Health Minister: International humanitarian law is violated at the doorsteps of Gaza Strip hospitals

    NNA – ldquo;Russia Todayrdquo; news agency quoted Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila as saying that ldquo;Israel, in its war on the Gaza Strip, completely denies international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and the Israeli occupation army has transferred its massacres to hospitals and their surroundings, without any intervention by the international community, or by the countries that should protectnbsp;the international law.rdquo;

    Al-Kaila explained that ldquo;the international silence over these successive massacres is a green light given to Israel to shed Palestinian blood and commit other atrocities,rdquo; noting that ldquo;the occupation deliberately targets hospitals and their surroundings, in addition to bombing the hospitalsrsquo; power generators in a move intended to inflict the greatest possible harm on citizens in the Gaza Strip andnbsp;cause the largest number of victims.quot;

    She added: quot;The occupation#39;s targeting of citizens#39; gatherings in front of Al-Shifa, Al-Quds, Indonesian, and Al-Nasr hospitals is a war crime that the world must stand up to, and intervene immediately to stop the blatant violation of international law, and stop the policy of double standards and selectivity in support and condemnation.quot;

    Finally, the Palestinian Health Ministernbsp;confirmed that quot;all laws that stipulatenbsp;the protection of medical and first aid crews were abolished by the occupying state, which means that these crews are deliberately targeted and bombed with the intention of killing the doctor and the patient.quot;

