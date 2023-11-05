Behind the Scenes at BravoCon: Andy and Shirtless Sandoval

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Greetings From BravoCon!

Hello from Las Vegas! Thousands of reality-TV fans have descended on the greatest/weirdest place in the country—depending on your mood and drink count—for BravoCon. They all arrived with the two permanent accessories that will be glued to their hands for the three-day affair: a phone frozen in selfie mode, and a glass of pinot grigio. I have made the trip along with my two Bravo babes at The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, Kyndall Cunningham and Coleman Spilde. We are here to provide you with behind-the-scenes access to the biggest fan convention in reality television: all the scoops, all the interviews, and all the gossipy reports about how silly everyone is being.

My day in the media room started with an Irish ray of sunshine: Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. While wearing a white sequined dress that did more to wake me up than my (several cups of) coffee, she talked about how the days of filming that Below Deck fans assume are the worst for her are actually her favorite. “I can wake up in the best mood and go to bed crying, and vice versa,” she said about the show, while simultaneously auditioning to be my new therapist. “It’s like in Ireland: We have four kinds of weather in one day—four seasons.” She led a parade of Below Deck yachties from all over the world. And yes, Captain Glen really is that nice in person.

