Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Behind the Scenes at BravoCon: Andy and Shirtless Sandoval

    By

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , ,
    Behind the Scenes at BravoCon: Andy and Shirtless Sandoval

    Nicole Weingart/Bravo

    Greetings From BravoCon!

    Hello from Las Vegas! Thousands of reality-TV fans have descended on the greatest/weirdest place in the country—depending on your mood and drink count—for BravoCon. They all arrived with the two permanent accessories that will be glued to their hands for the three-day affair: a phone frozen in selfie mode, and a glass of pinot grigio. I have made the trip along with my two Bravo babes at The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, Kyndall Cunningham and Coleman Spilde. We are here to provide you with behind-the-scenes access to the biggest fan convention in reality television: all the scoops, all the interviews, and all the gossipy reports about how silly everyone is being.

    My day in the media room started with an Irish ray of sunshine: Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. While wearing a white sequined dress that did more to wake me up than my (several cups of) coffee, she talked about how the days of filming that Below Deck fans assume are the worst for her are actually her favorite. “I can wake up in the best mood and go to bed crying, and vice versa,” she said about the show, while simultaneously auditioning to be my new therapist. “It’s like in Ireland: We have four kinds of weather in one day—four seasons.” She led a parade of Below Deck yachties from all over the world. And yes, Captain Glen really is that nice in person.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy