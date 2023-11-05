Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel live stream: Start times, PPV prices, and match card

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

WWE Superstars are touching down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for WWE Crown Jewel tonight, an event once advertised as a Wrestlemania-level show in years past. There are tons of great matches to look forward to, and it doesn’t take much to tune in. Keep reading to learn where to watch the WWE Crown Jewel live stream.

This card is stacked. Roman Reigns will take on LA Knight for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship for the first time. We’ll also see John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa, a fatal five-way match for Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and way too many more to mention here – don’t worry—there’s a full schedule at the end of this article.

Peacock is the best option to tune into Crown Jewel in the United States, offering the cheapest Crown Jewel live stream. Those living elsewhere can use a VPN if your local options aren’t as desirable. Read on for more details.

WWE Crown Jewel live stream quick links:

Access cheap live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: Peacock ($5.99)UK: TNT Sports Box Office (£14.95)Canada: Sportsnet Now (CAD$14.99)Australia: Binge (7-day free trial – then AUD$10 monthly)When: Tonight at 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT (Sun) / 1 a.m. AWST (Sun)

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel live streams from anywhere

You can use a VPN to watch Crown Jewel live if you don’t live in a country with cable access or streaming plans that include WWE Network events. Peacock in the United States is the best option; just note you’ll need to use a US-bound zip code and payment method.

If that won’t work for you, Binge in Australia will also stream Crown Jewel, and you can try it free for 14 days. Canada’s Sportsnet is another standalone streaming option accessible from anywhere with a VPN.

Don’t have one? Give ExpressVPN a try. It’s the best VPN we’ve tested, and many Insider staffers have used it for years. It’s great for streaming from international sources and also strengthens your online security.

ExpressVPN is on sale for a great offer right now. You can save 49% on the usual price and get three months for free. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked. Want to know more about the service and app? We’ve got you covered with a detailed ExpressVPN review.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch Crown Jewel.Turn it on and set it to a US / Australian location.Go to Peacock (US) – sign up for an account with a US zip code and payment method. Or you can also try Binge for 14 days free (via an Australian VPN connection).You can watch WWE Crown Jewel in a browser or via the Peacock app on various devices. When: Tonight at 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT (Sun) / 1 a.m. AWST (Sun).

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel live streams in the US

WWE’s premium live events (the newly preferred term for its pay-per-view events) stream live exclusively on NBC Peacock in the United States. Those in the US have it easy—head to Peacock and subscribe, with monthly plans starting at just $5.99 with no additional PPV price.

This low monthly fee will get you ad-supported access to all live and on-demand content, including WWE Survivor Series 2023, later this month. Peacock also has a vast backlog of WWE shows and events dating back to classic wrestling periods like the “Attitude Era” and “Golden Era.”

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel in the UK

TNT Sports Box Office will show Crown Jewel in the UK via providers Sky, Virgin Media, and BT TV. To be clear, you won’t be able to watch it via the standalone TNT Sports Box Office streaming service. And though Peacock is now available on Sky and NOW in the UK, you won’t find WWE content there—it’s exclusive to TNT Sports.

If you’re purchasing the event through cable, it’ll cost you a one-time charge of £19.95 on top of any other subscription costs. Most cable companies in the UK require you to order PPV events directly on your set-top box, so consult the FAQs at the TNT Sports website to learn how to subscribe through your provider of choice.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel in Canada

Crown Jewel will stream over the WWE Network via Sportsnet in Canada. The channel is available on all major cable providers. Still, if you’ve cut the cord, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming component Sportsnet Now separately for the same cost (CAD$14.99 monthly). You’ll gain access to this live event and other WWE content this way, but note that its library for older WWE content is minimal compared to Peacock in the US.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel in Australia

Binge is the primary destination for Crown Jewel in Australia. Binge starts at AUD$10 per month, and new subscribers can begin with a 7-day free trial. So yes, you could technically watch WWE Crown Jewel for free by dropping the subscription after the event. If you’re not in Australia, using a VPN isn’t a reliable service for this option unless you have an Australian phone number and payment method to set up the account.

WWE Crown Jewel match card

Ahead, we list a schedule of all the matches taking place at Crown Jewel. The premium live event starts promptly at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, October 7.

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match)Seth “Freaking” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship Match)Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley (c) (Fatal 5-Way for the Women’s World Championship)Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul (United States Championship)Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky (c) (WWE Women’s Championship)Cody Rhodes vs. Damian PriestJohn Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

