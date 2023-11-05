Boushkian to India’s Food Industries Minister: We look forward to strengthening developing mutual exchange between both countries

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, MP George Boushkian, held talks on Saturday with the Minister of Food Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras, on the second day of his official visit to India, following an invitation to the World Food Fair in India 2023 (WFI) held in the capital, Delhi, under the patronage of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

Attending the meeting was also Lebanonrsquo;s Ambassador to New Delhi, Rabie Narsh.

Boushkian thanked Paras for the invitation and the warm reception, affirming ldquo;strong relations between Lebanon and India on many levels, especially the cordial ties between the two peoples, and the determination, steadfastness, knowledge, and professional and technical expertise that unite them.rdquo; He commended Indiarsquo;s successful organization of the World Food Exhibition in its second edition and the aspiration to transform India into one of the most important sources of food among world countries.

Boushkian also praised quot;this ambition and will,quot; declaring quot;Lebanon#39;s aspiration, as a state and a private sector, to develop and strengthen exchange in both directions, especially in the fields of food manufacturing for high-quality raw materials that are beneficial to public health and safety.quot;

In turn, Paras responded with a welcoming speech, highlighting ldquo;the necessity of encouraging businessmen in both countries to exchange visits, communicate, and establish partnerships and trade relations,rdquo; declaring that ldquo;India sees Lebanon as a magnet for the Middle East, North Africa, and West Asia,rdquo; praising ldquo;the Lebanese peoplersquo;s excellence and success stories in these countries.quot;

Minister Boushkian also visited the Agricultural Research Center, where he was briefed on the working methods of its laboratories and research teams.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.