Where to watch Cordina vs. Vazquez live stream: Boxing PPV prices compared

Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez will meet center-ring to determine the rightful holder of the IBF super featherweight championship. The fight goes down tonight, and we’ll get you set up with options on where to watch a Cordina vs. Vazquez live stream well before the bell rings.

Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) holds the championship right now, and this defense against Vazquez will be his second since acquiring it. Vazquez comes into the fight ranked ninth in the division after a 15-1, 3 KO start to his career. The fight card also includes Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Adrian Curiel for the IBF light flyweight title.

DAZN is showing the fight in nearly every country imaginable. You can use a VPN if you live in a country that isn’t airing the fight or want to access a cheaper live stream. We’ll guide you on how to do that further down this page, where you’ll also find a full schedule of fights happening before the main event.

Cordina vs. Vazquez boxing live stream quick links:

Access cheap live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: DAZN ($24.99 subscription)UK: DAZN (£19.99 subscription)More than 200 other countries: DAZN (price varies)Main Card: Tonight at 2 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT / 2 a.m. AWST (Sun)

How to watch Cordina vs. Vazquez live streams from anywhere

In the United States, the United Kingdom, and more than 200 other countries (excluding Australia and New Zealand), you can catch the fight airing live as part of your DAZN subscription. It costs $24.99 monthly for no annual commitment in the US and £19.99 in the UK. Sign up for yearly plans, though, and the monthly prices drop substantially. Prices vary in other regions.

If you’re not located in one of the 200-plus supported countries or want to try and access a lower PPV price, you can unlock those borders with the magic of VPNs.

Short for virtual private network, a VPN essentially allows you to visit websites and services that would usually be blocked by your geographical location. It also secures your network activity with top-grade encryption, so no one can know what you’re up to, even if they’ve tapped into your network.

Don’t have a VPN? The best VPN we’ve tested and used for years is ExpressVPN. It’s great for streaming from international sources and beefs up your online security. ExpressVPN is on sale for a great offer right now. You can save 49% on the usual price and get three months for free.

If you run into trouble signing up for the fight, you’ll want to be aware of ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. You can request a refund any time within the introductory period, no questions asked. Insider’s ExpressVPN review lays out everything you need to know about the service and all its benefits.

How to watch Cordina vs. Vazquez with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to your preferred location.Go to DAZN. Sign up for an account with a local postcode and payment method.Watch Cordina vs. Vazquez.When: Tonight at 2 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT / 2 a.m. AWST (Sun)

Cordina vs. Vazquez fight card

Here are all the fights happening before the main event. The broadcast begins at 2 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT.

Joe Cordina (c) vs. Edward Vazquez (IBF super featherweight championship)Sivenathi Nontshinga (c) vs. Adrian Curiel (IBF light flyweight championship)Souleymane Cissokho vs. Isaias Lucero (Super welterweight bout)Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs. Ramla Ali; (Super bantamweight bout)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

