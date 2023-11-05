Princess Andre, 16, looks just like her mum Katie Price as she shows off her modelling credentials with PLT after signing four-figure deal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Princess Andre looked like a young Katie Price as she showed off her modeling credentials in a sponsored Instagram post with PrettyLittleThing on Friday.

The 16-year-old is successfully building a career as an influencer and has signed a four-figure contract with the fashion giant.

Princess rocked a pink knit Bardot crop top and matching skirt. With her long curls falling over her shoulders, Princess bore a striking resemblance to her mother when she was a teenager.

In the joint Instagram post with the British retailer, Princess announced a competition for her fans.

Gorgeous: Princess Andre looked like a young Katie Price as she launched her new collaboration with PrettyLittleThing on Friday

Just like mom: The 16-year-old is successfully building a career as an influencer and has reportedly signed a four-figure contract with the fashion giant (right Katie in 1995)

The caption read: ‘WIN WIN WIN. I’ve teamed up with @prettylittlething to give 5 lucky winners a £100 PLT voucher.

‘All you have to do is FOLLOW @prettylittlething and @princessandre, LIKE this post, TAG a bestie in the comments.

‘Share it in your stories to spread the message. General terms and conditions can be found at www.prettylittlething.com. The competition ends on 10.11.23. Winner announced 11.11.23.’

The post has already generated 16,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

Princess has been associated with the brand since earlier this year when she accepted a four-figure modeling deal.

She was ‘over the moon’ to join Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Molly Mae-Hague.

Katie started modeling at the age of 17 as a fresh-faced natural beauty.

At the suggestion of a friend, the teenager had professional photos taken and was soon picked up by a modeling agency, which landed her a spot in The Sun newspaper the following year, leading to the creation of her glamor model alter ego Jordan.

Mother and daughter: Princess’s Instagram was recently flooded with comments comparing her appearance to her mother, Katie, during her early modeling career

Happy news: Peter and Emily announced last month that they are expecting a third child together

Last year, Katie revealed she was glad she didn’t get involved with social media at the time because she had “no idea what Botox or fillers were” otherwise she might have started her adjustments and enhancements at an even younger age.

Katie also spoke about her decision to go under the knife, admitting she was ‘too young’ and that she feels sorry for young girls growing up in a world of social media and filters these days.

Princess is Katie and Peter Andre’s second child, after Junior, 18, who is pursuing a singing career.

Katie and Peter were married from 2005 to 2009 after falling in love on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

Peter moved on with his wife Emily, 34, with the couple announcing on Instagram last month that they are expecting their third child together next year.

‘We are happy to share the news with all of you. A new addition to our family in 2024. The children are so excited. Us too,” the couple wrote, as their famous friends flooded their comments with well wishes.

Peter shares two children, Amelia and Theo, with doctor Emily and also has daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, with his ex-wife, glamor model Katie Price, 45.

In July, Peter hinted at his future family plans during a candid conversation Vicky Pattison The secret of podcast.

‘Kids… I was like, when I’m fifty I’m done and then I find myself having conversations with (Emily) saying, ‘Yeah, you know, if we had another kid, where would we Then leave Junior?”

He continued, “I can’t even believe we’re having those conversations and it makes me think I just don’t know, it’s just one of those things. It’s just weird that we’re even having those conversations, so I don’t know.”

Before we add, “Listen, we can all wish for whatever we want, right, but it’ll be up to her.”