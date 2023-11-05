Blinken and Arab Leaders Clash on Ceasefire as Gaza Is Pounded

Reuters

Israel fired more rockets into the Gaza Strip on Saturday despite pleas from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to reach trapped civilians.

Blinken was meeting with Middle East leaders in Jordan at nearly the same time Israel unleashed a pair of airstrikes north of Gaza City that reportedly killed some 20 civilians.

Those strikes hit a U.N.-backed shelter, killing refugees in tents and women who were baking bread inside an old school building, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said.

