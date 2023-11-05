She was on Sesame Street then a HUGE sitcom and next a Tyler Perry series but after MARRYING HER COSTAR they moved to a farm. Who is she?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This actress started out as a toddler when she appeared on Sesame Street with Elmo and Big Bird.

She continued to act and landed a role in the 1985 film The Last Dragon.

She soon won a major role in one of the biggest family sitcoms TV has ever seen. She was the cute little one with the pigtails and the one-line zingers.

Then as an adult she was in the hit movie Beauty Shop with Queen Latifah. Two years later there was a series by Tyler Perry.

But when she fell in love with a Lifetime costar and settled down, she decided to throw away the glamor of Hollywood and return to nature.

She and her husband now live on a farm with their newborn baby where they care for chickens and goats.

Who is she?

She is 44-year-old Keshia Knight Pulliam, host of Married at First Sight After Party.

The star is married to her former costar Brad James and they have a child together. Recently they gave up show business for farm life.

The round star told People that she likes to take a break from work to enjoy some much-needed free time with her family.

“I’ve been in the business all my life, over 40 years,” Pulliam told the outlet.

‘But I also had my private life next to it, and I appreciate that.’

And now they care for live animals.

“We live on a farm, so my husband built me ​​a greenhouse, and we’re busy planting, taking care of chickens and goats and basically just enjoying time as a family,” she added.

After falling for her Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta costar Brad, her world changed.

James and Pulliam backstage during One Music Festival Day 2 2023 at Piedmont Park on October 29 in Atlanta, Georgia

James and Pulliam backstage during One Music Festival Day 2 2023 at Piedmont Park on October 29 in Atlanta, Georgia

Pulliam attends the 2019 Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia

“We were basically playing brother and sister,” she admitted. “Our paths had crossed before, but this was the first time we met.”

They were friends at first, but things turned romantic in 2019, she explained. They got engaged in December 2020 and married in an intimate ceremony in September 2021.

In December 2022, it was announced that the couple was expecting their first child together.

‘About five years later he is my husband and we have become a completely different person.’

They welcomed a son named Knight in April. She already has one daughter named Ella Grace, five years old, with her ex-husband and former NFL star Ed Hartwell.

“Ella is the best big sister ever,” she told People. “So much so that sometimes I have to remind her that I am both their mother and she is not the mother!” But they love each other so much, it’s just a joy. The way his face lights up when he sees her is amazing.”

Her career started when she was still in diapers.

Her first job was at nine months old in a national print advertisement for Johnson & Johnson baby products.

When she was three, she was on Sesame Street.

The native of Newark, New Jersey, continued to work, appearing in TV commercials and TV shows and making her feature film debut in The Last Dragon (1985).

She landed her biggest role as Rudy Huxtable in the sitcom The Cosby Show, which starred Bill Cosby and aired from 1984 to 1992.

The Cosby Show (back row, left) Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore “Theo” Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Sabrina Le Beauf as Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux, (front row, left) Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable, Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff ‘Cliff’ Huxtable, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable

Cosby and Rashad as parents in the kitchen

She also appeared in the films Polly and its sequel Polly: Comin’ Home!

In 2005, she played Darnelle in Beauty Shop with Queen Latifah.

She later played the role of Miranda Lucas-Payne in the TBS comedy-drama Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (2007–present).

In 2009, she played Candace “Candy” Washington-Collins in the film Madea Goes to Jail.

Movie star: In bright pink in the movie Beauty Shop with Bryce Wilson, Paige Hurd, Alicia Silverstone, Golden Brooks, Alfre Woodard, Queen Latifah, Sherri Shepherd

Scene stealer: Seen on the right with Latifah on the left in the hit 2005 film

The star has also done reality TV.

She won a celebrity version of Fear Factor in September 2002, and she also won a celebrity version of The Weakest Link, and competed in Celebrity Mole: Yucatan.

She was a contestant on the ABC celebrity dive show Splash in 2013

In 2015, Knight Pulliam was a contestant on the NBC show The Celebrity Apprentice Season 7 and in 2018, Knight Pulliam was a house guest on the first season of the CBS series Celebrity Big Brother.

Another series: Seen at right in Tyler Perry’s House of Payne

On New Year’s Eve 2015, Knight Pulliam became engaged to retired National Football League player Edgerton Hartwell.

They married the next day, January 1, 2016, and separated in July 2016. In January 2017, Knight Pulliam gave birth to a daughter named Ella Grace Hartwell. The divorce was finalized in April 2018.

She was educated on the East Coast: Potomac School in McLean and Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia, where she graduated in 1997.

And she attended Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, New Jersey. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Spelman College in 2001.