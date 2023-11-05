AWS console: Understanding the central hub for managing Amazon Web Services resources

Getty Images

The AWS Management Console lets you access all your cloud services.

Billing and security features are also found on the AWS console.

For hands-on support, you can open a case with AWS Support and chat one-on-one in Slack.

The AWS Management Console is a web app that gives AWS users access to a set of services and tools for managing AWS resources.

Using the console, you can manage online resources, billing, security, and more (though the specific resources you can access depend on your specific subscription plan). It’s also available wherever you happen to be — in a web browser for your desktop or laptop computer as well as iOS and Android apps for mobile devices.

Here is an overview of the AWS Management Console and how to learn more about using it for your own cloud management.

The easiest way to get answers to your Console questions and receive technical support about AWS Console is to reach out to other members of the AWS community in the AWS re:Post discussion forums. Here, you can post questions, browse the existing library of answers and discussion topics, and access the AWS knowledge center. AWS employees, customers, and other knowledgeable contributors comprise groups at re:Post.

What’s the easiest way to find a service in AWS?

AWS is like a dashboard that gives you access to all the services and tools you need to manage your AWS subscription. To find a specific service, choose the Services dropdown menu at the top left of the window, and then you should see all services grouped by category. If you prefer, you can use the Search bar at the top of the page — that’s especially handy if you know the exact name of what you are looking for.

What programming language does AWS console use?

The Amazon AWS Management Console, like any common web application, is written in a handful of popular languages. The backend is primarily coded in Java, while the front end is built on various languages, including Javascript, HTML, and CSS.

The Console itself is just scratching the surface of AWS, though. With more than a third of all cloud services running on AWS, there is a lot of variety in apps, development tools, and platforms integrated into AWS. Java, Javascript, Python, C++, and .NET figure prominently in AWS services, though many niche services have been developed with other tools as well.

Where can I find AWS Console documentation and support?

While the AWS Console offers a gateway to a staggering array of cloud services and may be intimidating to new users, there’s a wealth of documentation on hand to ease the learning curve, and all of it is found on the homepage of the AWS Management Console. You can work through hundreds of hands-on tutorials and watch an equally impressive number of on-demand webinars, for example. All that is in addition to a complete reference library of AWS documentation.

No matter what level of service or subscription to AWS you have, Amazon’s customer service for the dashboard is 24/7. You can talk to AWS Support by creating a support case within the AWS Management Console — select the Question Mark icon and choose Support Center.

From there, you can create a case and wait for a response from the support team. You can even participate in a live chat with AWS Support regarding your case in Slack; your case details email should include information about the channel to join to launch the conversation.

Read the original article on Business Insider