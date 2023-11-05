Andy Cohen Really Wants You to Bang Captain Jason

Mindy Small/Getty Images

Any of us should be so lucky in life to have Andy Cohen as our wingman.

Two years of the Grand Poobah of Bravo joking about setting Below Deck: Down Under captain Jason Chambers with any of the single Real Housewives or Vanderpump Rules stars on the network culminated with Cohen becoming a sentient version of Tinder at BravoCon on Friday night.

At a taping of the network’s The Bravos award show, Chambers may have been the Bravolebrity with the most screen time, outside of Cohen. At the show—which is, it must be said, both the stupidest and most fun industry event this writer has ever attended—Chambers’ single status was a main topic of conversation. (Something that should excite any eligible bachelorette who saw Chambers in his “budgie smugglers” this past season.)

