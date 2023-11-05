Tens of thousands from all over the US are marching in Washington, DC, in support of Palestinians

Thousands of people descended on Washington, DC for a pro-Palestinian rally on November 4.

Tens of thousands of anti-war activists descended on Washington, DC Saturday.Organizers told Insider they believed up to 100,000 people were at the march.Protesters held signs that read “Free Palestine!” and called on the US to stop aiding Israel.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Washington, DC, on Saturday in support of Palestinians, chanting, “Love live Palestine!” and “Cease-fire now!”

Thousands of protesters came to the city on buses, many of them from out of state, including as far away as Georgia and Massachusetts.

Washington, DC, is the latest city to see large pro-Palestinian rallies. Hundreds of thousands of protesters around the world have staged demonstrations in the last week, including massive protests in London, Istanbul, and elsewhere. Major cities throughout the United States have also seen rallies, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston.

Several large protests took place last weekend after the Israel Defense Forces launched its ground operation in Gaza.

Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped an estimated 100 to 200 people in a series of attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

In response, Israel launched punishing air strikes and a ground offensive in the densely populated Gaza Strip, a sliver of land the size of Philadelphia that is home to about 2 million people, many of them children.

The Hamas-led Palestinian Health Ministry has said that the death toll in Gaza is nearing about 10,000 people. The Ministry said thousands of those fatalities have been children. The median age in Gaza is 18.

Organizers told Insider that about 100,000 people arrived in DC on Saturday to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. Organizers said the demonstrators planned to march from Freedom Plaza to the White House, then back to Freedom Plaza.

Insider spoke to demonstrators who called for the United States to stop sending military aid to Israel. One man carried a poster that said he was a veteran and that he was shocked that his country "supports war crimes with $$$ & arms." "I can't believe more veterans aren't here with me right now," he told Insider.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, $10.6 billion of which would go to the Department of Defense to use for Israeli defense systems and to replenish US munitions going to Israel, Insider previously reported. The United States has long provided Israel with billions in military funding.

Brian Becker, the director of the ANSWER Coalition, which helped organize the march, told The Post he hoped the gathering would be "the largest demonstration in support of the Palestinian people in the history of the United States."

Event organizers told USA Today that 40 buses carrying people planning to attend the demonstration could not reach Freedom Plaza due to road closures. The crowd, which had to walk to get as close as possible to the rally, included people using wheelchairs and toddlers. Many protesters wore keffiyehs, traditional scarves some men wear in Middle Eastern regions.

After President Joe Biden publicly doubted the accuracy of its casualty statistics, however, the Health Ministry released a list that it said contained the names, ID numbers, and ages of every person killed by Israeli airstrikes, Insider previously reported. While Insider was unable to verify the list, it has been endorsed by officials from the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

