Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama now supports naming her baby brother Rocky Thirteen – after initially not being on board: ‘It’s a cool name’

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama wasn’t initially a fan of the name her father wanted to give her brother, but she has since changed her mind.

Barker, 47, previously revealed he wanted to name the child he was expecting with wife Kourtney Kardashian ‘Rocky Thirteen’ – which his daughter called ‘so evil’.

People reported Saturday that Barker and his wife, 44, have welcomed their son.

But now Alabama is on board with the name.

Speak with E! News in an interview shared earlier this week, she said: ‘It’s a cool name. We all have very authentic, strange names.’

Alabama went on to talk about her enthusiasm for the new development in her family life.

Supportive: Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama talked about her new baby brother’s name, Rocky Thirteen, during an interview with E! News shared last Wednesday; he will be seen in 2021

She said: “I just think it’s always great to have another family member. And getting to know a new person, it will be so fun and exciting!’

Barker initially spoke about his son’s name during an interview with Alabama for Complex’s GOAT Talk video series, which was released last July.

The musician stated, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is simply the largest number of all time.”

The Blink-182 member was also inspired by the movie Rocky starring Sylvester Stallone, which he described as “the best boxing movie of all time.”

Alabama then said that the idea of ​​her father naming his new son Rocky Thirteen was “so bad,” to which he jokingly agreed.

When Barker asked his daughter for other ideas, she mentioned Audemars, Cloud, Patek and Milan as possible names.

According to People, 44-year-old Kardashian gave birth earlier this week. DailyMail.com has contacted a representative for comment.

The reality TV personality also shares her sons Mason, 13, and Reign, eight, as well as her daughter Penelope, 11, with her former partner, Scott Disick.

Not a fan: The drummer’s 47-year-old daughter, 17, used to be put off by her father’s idea for her sibling’s name, who reportedly arrived earlier this week; Barker can be seen in 2019 with Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana

Good choice: The artist’s second child has since expressed her support for the name, stating that she loved its individuality

Finally here: According to People, Kardashian, 44, gave birth earlier this week. DailyMail.com has contacted a representative for comment

Making it known: The reality TV personality revealed she was pregnant during a Blink-182 concert that took place last June

Barker also shares son Landon, 20, and Alabama with second wife Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.

The artist also serves as stepfather to his wife’s eldest child, Atiana, 24, whose biological father is Oscar De La Hoya.

The drummer and Kardashian started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in May last year.

The reality TV personality revealed she was pregnant during a Blink-182 concert that took place last June.