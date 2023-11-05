Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Meet the Scientists Who Want to Edit and Delete Your Memories

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , ,
    Meet the Scientists Who Want to Edit and Delete Your Memories

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

    Despite how easy movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Men in Black, and Total Recall make it seem, memory manipulation or erasure in humans is still a distant dream in the real world—and for good reason. While many researchers agree it could revolutionize things like PTSD and other mental health treatment—not to mention delete memories of embarrassing and cringe moments in our lives—they are wary of tampering too much. That’s because even our most unpleasant memories can serve important purposes.

    “Our memories are what make us who we are,” Sheena Josselyn, a memory and learning researcher at the Josselyn Frankland Lab at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, told The Daily Beast. “And when we start messing with them, without there being a real imperative to do so, I think that we can really mess things up at the societal level. So I think it’s really important that we do these sorts of interventions very sparingly.”

    Although we understand very little about how the brain works, research undertaken in the last decade is slowly illuminating the path to understanding how memories form, and how they are stored and retrieved. Studies show it is possible to erase specific memories, create false memories, or reduce the trauma and recall associated with a distressing memory—at least in snails and rodents. While there are currently no drugs or treatments that can achieve memory manipulation in humans, these findings have laid the foundation for future memory manipulation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Austria sees rise in anti-Semitic attacks against backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Prince William blushes as adoring royal fan calls him ‘so handsome’ during walkabout in Singapore

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Chloe Madeley steps out with daughter Bodhi amid claims ex James Haskell ‘was partying in Ibiza with DJ lookalike weeks before marriage split’

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Austria sees rise in anti-Semitic attacks against backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Prince William blushes as adoring royal fan calls him ‘so handsome’ during walkabout in Singapore

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Chloe Madeley steps out with daughter Bodhi amid claims ex James Haskell ‘was partying in Ibiza with DJ lookalike weeks before marriage split’

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    My partner makes 4 times as much as me. How do we live together without me feeling like I live off him?

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy