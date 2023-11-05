Drunk driving Arizona judge caught on camera weeping as she admitted to cops she’d had ‘a couple glasses of wine’ quits after taking plea deal over ‘extreme’ DUI charge

Arizona judge Celé Hancock was stopped by police earlier in March and arrested on suspicion of extreme drunk driving. She received one day in jail and a $1,650 fine

Judge Hancock has practiced law in Arizona since 1996 and served on the Yavapai County bench since 2010 – she is no longer a judge as part of her sentence

The incident began when Hancock was found parked outside a convenience store and subsequently pulled over by a police officer who failed several field sobriety tests

An Arizona judge was caught on camera crying in front of police after she was stopped and arrested on suspicion of extreme drunk driving.

Judge Celé Hancock was arrested by Prescott police in Marchafter they received a call from a citizen about a possible impaired driver.

Hancock was convicted of driving under the influence in May. She also spent a day in jail and paid a $1,650 fine.

She had been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996 and was first elected to the Yavapai County bench in 2010, but as part of her punishment, Hancock has agreed to give up her gavel and will never again serving as a judge in the state of Arizona. .

“The recorded resolution provides expeditious and final resolution to the pending complaint, while also protecting the public and the integrity of the judiciary,” the Arizona Supreme Court said.

The move also means the state agency is now dropping its investigation into further disciplining Hancock.

Judge Hancock was parked outside a Safeway supermarket in Prescott before driving away. She was promptly arrested by a police officer.

According to police, Hancock showed signs of alcohol use and failed several sobriety tests.

In the body camera video, officers can be heard asking Hancock if she has been drinking.

After initially denying it, she admits she had been drinking and driving, adding that she had a few glasses of wine “a few hours ago.”

Hancock failed several sobriety tests in front of Prescott police officers

The Prescott police officer stopped her on State Route 89 near Copper Basin Road, near the Safeway supermarket, on March 19, 2023, just after 4 p.m.

Hancock has agreed to give up her gavel and will never again serve as a judge in the state of Arizona

But Hancock wasn’t done adding, “I just feel bad; I just had that; I’m a judge here. I’m just a person like anyone else.’

Breathalyzer tests showed that Hancock initially had a blood alcohol level of 0.158%, while later tests had 0.219% and 0.214% – all well above Arizona’s DUI threshold of 0.08% for drivers.

State law defines extreme DUI for drivers with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or higher.

Hancock was cited and later released before later being found guilty.