Reds decline $20M option on Joey Votto, likely ending Cincinnati career after 17 seasons

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto’s $20 million option for 2024 was declined by the Reds on Saturday, making the first baseman a free agent and likely ending his career with Cincinnati after 17 seasons.

Votto will receive a $7 million buyout, completing a contract that guaranteed $251.5 million over 12 seasons.

“We don’t close the door on anything,” says general manager Nick Krall. “I just think that with the players we have on our roster now, there is no playing time. We have to figure out how to get playing time for some of these players so they can keep moving forward, and I think that’s where we are right now. Something could happen, but right now it’s not happening.”

Cincinnati also declined its share of a $4 million mutual option with catcher Curt Casali, who will receive a $750,000 buyout.

Krall said during a conference call that Votto was in Spain when he notified him Thursday morning. Krall said he discussed the move with CEO Bon Castellini and that it was not a financial decision. There was no talk of a new deal.

“We don’t have a place for him to play right now,” Krall said. “We have to get other players to bat, so that was the decision.”

Votto, 40, hit .202 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 65 games this season. He didn’t play his first game until June 19, ten months to the day after surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff.

A six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, Votto has a .294 average with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs.

Krall said the Reds weren’t ready to commit to Christian Encarnacion-Strand or Spencer Steer at third base.

Casali, 34, hit .175 with six RBIs in 50 games in his first season with the Reds. He is a ten-year veteran of the big league.