Inside a Scorched-Earth Glossy Wellness War

Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Instagram

This is a tale of two bullies. Or maybe four bullies. Or maybe 50.

It’s a tale of two women … or maybe four… or maybe 50… who think they are crusading on the side of good, against a wicked enemy who will stop at nothing to take them down. Their enemy is powerful. She makes up fake accounts to harass and intimidate them. She spreads filthy rumors. She’s mocked them over their looks, their weight, their children, their past. She’s doxxed them. She goes low when others go high. She’s given them PTSD. She makes them fear for their lives.

And it’s all because of fiber.

Read more at The Daily Beast.