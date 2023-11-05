Phaedra Parks Brings the Shade to ‘Married to Medicine’

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

The cast of Married to Medicine delivered one of the messiest panels at last year’s BravoCon, with Dr. Heavenly Kimes and now-former cast member Contessa Metcalfe getting into an epic screaming match. This year, BravoCon upped the ante for the doctors (and the non-doctors), giving them the largest stage at Caesar’s Forum for their 10th anniversary panel.

While they didn’t attract a big crowd—they were competing with the apparently very in-demand cast of Real Housewives of New York City across the hall—they did bring the shade, some raunchy jokes and an exciting glimpse of the new season, which includes former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks. When asked about her experience on Married to Med vs. RHOA by an audience member, the family attorney gave a predictably backhanded answer that will probably piss off her former BFF and “worldwide” entrepreneur Kandi Burruss.

“Totally different show, totally different vibe,” Parks said. “But this show is about really authentic relationships. These are career women, professional women, much like myself so there’s a different kind of conversation.”

