Texas A&M lineman Shemar Turner sends an uppercut into the GROIN of his Ole Miss counterpart as he’s ejected for losing his cool in 38-35 loss

    By

    Turner delivered a wild shot to the groin and was seen loading up for another hit
    He was ejected, but that backfired as Texas A&M ultimately lost a close game
    By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 6:48 PM EDT, November 4, 2023 | Updated: 8:12 PM EDT, November 4, 2023

    Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner lost his head during a game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

    On replays, he was seen throwing a wild uppercut into the groin of his Ole Miss counterpart: offensive lineman Micah Pettus.

    Replays showed Turner was about to throw another punch, but it did not show whether he made contact with his intended target.

    Announcers said Pettus had blocked well all day — which may have caused Turner’s frustration to boil over.

    Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin motioned for the officials to eject Turner for his outburst.

    Texas A&M’s Shemar Turner (White, 15) was ejected for this punch on an Ole Miss opponent

    Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin immediately began calling for Turner’s expulsion — and he did

    The 10th-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss held on for a closer-than-expected 38-35 victory

    Ultimately, the officials flagged Turner for a flagrant personal foul and ejected him from the rest of the game.

    That outburst ultimately backfired for the Aggies – who lost to the 10th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels 38-35.

    The immediate play after the ejection, Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins rushed for a touchdown to further extend the team’s lead.

    Texas A&M will look to bounce back next week when they host Mississippi State.

