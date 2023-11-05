Teresa Giudice slips into leggy white minidress alongside husband Luis Ruelas at day one of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

BravoCon 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, in what was the first of three days of fun with many of the Bravo stars at Caesars Forum.

The three-day event for all things Bravo comes complete with more than 60 events, including live panels and meet-and-greets where fans can mingle with many of the 160 so-called Bravolebrities.

Organizers are calling the latest BravoCon event “the greatest reunion of all time,” according to organizers official website.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey original cast member Teresa Giudice, 51, is among the Bravo stars in attendance.

On the first day of the event, Giudice (born Teresa Gorga) walked the red carpet in a leggy white minidress that hugged her curves, with her husband Luis Ruelas, 48, by her side.

BravoCon 2023 Kickoff: Teresa Giudice, 51, on the red carpet in a sexy white mini dress with her husband Luis Ruelas, 48, by her side

In fact, Giudice’s mini dress and gold embellishments resembled the throwback outfits worn by workers at Caesars in years past.

The gold around the waist helped emphasize the statement number, while also serving as a contrast to the white pattern.

The reality star matched the color perfectly by wearing gold open-toe heels along with an assortment of gold bangles.

She chose to pull her long dark locks away from her face with a glamorous high ponytail.

Ruelas went for a casual-cool look in black pants with a white short-sleeved shirt that he left loose and unbuttoned to the top of his chest.

The Allendale, New Jersey native also wore a pair of black, thick-soled shoes, and styled his dark hair short and spiky.

When asked earlier this year what kind of work Ruelas does for a living, Giudice told Bravo CEO and host Andy Cohen that he has “started a new company in the digital media industry,” according to Yahoo.

After Cohen pressed Giudice about what her husband’s daily work routine is like, the RHONJ OG noted that he manages “lead generation ad sales.”

RHONJ OG: Giudice is among 160 Bravo stars attending the 60+ events

Show of support: The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star received support from her husband

When in Rome: New Jersey resident The Paterson was decked out in a glitzy number

Catching up: Giudice and Ruelas also spent some time catching up with fellow New Jersey Housewife star Jennifer Aydin, who has been part of the main cast for the past five seasons along with her husband Bill Aydin

Reality ladies: Giudice also posed with RHONJ friends Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider, as well as NHONY star Erin Lichy at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas

After all the red carpet excitement, Giudice hooked up with some RHONJ friends Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider, as well as NHONY star Erin Lichy at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Giudice and Ruelas also spent some time catching up with fellow New Jersey Housewife star Jennifer Aydin, who has been part of the main cast for the past five seasons along with her husband Bill Aydin.

During all the fun at Bravo Con, it was confirmed that season 14 of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey has been greenlit and should be ready to air in 2024, according to Bravo TV.

Giudice has the distinction of being the only original star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey to be part of the main cast since the show’s debut in 2009.

As of last summer, the Paterson, New Jersey native has now appeared on all 13 seasons of the reality show for Bravo, which translates to more than 200 episodes.

The reality star first started dating Ruelas in July 2020, about eight months after she announced her divorce from husband Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage.

The new couple are expected to get engaged in October 2021 and then tie the knot in August 2022.

For those who couldn’t attend Bravo Con 2023 in Sin City, fans can follow and stream Peacock to catch a lot of the fun, according to Entertainment weekly.

Show time: The reality star seemed to be in her element as she was greeted by the many fans in attendance for BravoCon 2023

Glowing: Giudice was all smiles during an event at Bravo’s annual event

Works: The reality star showed off her white and gold mini dress on her Instagram page

Online streaming: For those who couldn’t attend Bravo Con 2023 in Sin City, fans can tune in and stream Peacock to catch a lot of the fun, according to Entertainment Weekly

There will be exclusive films featuring the cast of the Emmy-nominated Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Other events include BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, Bravolebrity Shop-Off, a one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo’s top business executives touting their respective wares.

Peacock will also stream same-day content from BravoCon’s Bravoverse Live Stage featuring interviews with some of the 160 available Bravolebrities.

All five episodes of BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen will premiere on Bravo starting November 5 and stream on Peacock the next day starting November 6.

Peacock will also feature many of BravoCon panels featuring casts from many of the Bravo reality shows such as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Summer House, Below Deck, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Southern Charm, among others.