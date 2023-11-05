‘Real Housewives of Potomac’: Karen Huger and Robyn Dixon Have Epic Fight at BravoCon

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

It’s impossible to know what to expect when the ladies of Real Housewives of Potomac gather in the same room. One of Bravo’s most popular Housewives franchises has seen blowout physical fights and threats to drag women—pregnant and all. Throw the women of Potomac under the heat of multiple spotlights and the frenzy of 1,000 cheering fans at BravoCon at Las Vegas’ Caesars Forum, and it’s akin to lighting a long fuse and waiting for the TNT to explode.

The audience at BravoCon day two was even more electric than the first day, and the “Potomac Takes Vegas” panel was the perfect event to slot for the afternoon, while the energy was at its peak. Factor in that Candiace Dillard—perhaps the franchise’s most contentious Housewife—retweeted a slight about her fellow cast member Gizelle Bryant only a few hours before the panel began, and it wasn’t at all surprising that the ladies’ hour on the Gold Stage kicked off with some drama. What was surprising is who that drama was between.

Moderator Rachel Lindsay began by asking the audience which Housewife they thought would have the most to answer for at the reunion of RHOP Season 8, which has not yet been filmed. (The premiere of Season 8 airs tomorrow night). A sea of audience responses yelled, “ROBYN!” in return, referring to the fact that Robyn Dixon never discussed an infidelity scandal she experienced with her husband Juan Dixon until after Season 7 wrapped filming. When Dixon spoke about the circumstances surrounding her husband’s alleged unfaithfulness in January, fans were upset that the events had taken place before Season 7 started filming, but were never mentioned in the actual show.

Read more at The Daily Beast.