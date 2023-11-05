Washington Post Picks Will Lewis as New CEO

Mike Coppola/Getty

Jeff Bezos has found his new Washington Post CEO in media magnate Will Lewis, the paper announced in a late Saturday statement.

“The Washington Post is a premier global media publisher of record, known for its 145-year-old history of unflinching journalism, and I am thrilled and humbled to be at its helm as both a media executive and former reporter,” Lewis said in the memo. “Leading this bold media brand means building on my commitment to championing high-quality journalism and safeguarding our democratic values, while growing The Post’s business and advancing its impact to the next generation and beyond.”

The search caps a five-month endeavor for Bezos, the Post’s owner. Publisher Fred Ryan announced in June he would step down, leaving Bezos associate Patty Stonesifer as interim CEO. Lewis’ appointment was first reported by The New York Times, while Puck first reported him as a final contender for the job.

