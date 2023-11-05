Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Washington Post Picks Will Lewis as New CEO

    By

    Nov 5, 2023 , ,
    Washington Post Picks Will Lewis as New CEO

    Mike Coppola/Getty

    Jeff Bezos has found his new Washington Post CEO in media magnate Will Lewis, the paper announced in a late Saturday statement.

    “The Washington Post is a premier global media publisher of record, known for its 145-year-old history of unflinching journalism, and I am thrilled and humbled to be at its helm as both a media executive and former reporter,” Lewis said in the memo. “Leading this bold media brand means building on my commitment to championing high-quality journalism and safeguarding our democratic values, while growing The Post’s business and advancing its impact to the next generation and beyond.”

    The search caps a five-month endeavor for Bezos, the Post’s owner. Publisher Fred Ryan announced in June he would step down, leaving Bezos associate Patty Stonesifer as interim CEO. Lewis’ appointment was first reported by The New York Times, while Puck first reported him as a final contender for the job.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Austria sees rise in anti-Semitic attacks against backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Prince William blushes as adoring royal fan calls him ‘so handsome’ during walkabout in Singapore

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Chloe Madeley steps out with daughter Bodhi amid claims ex James Haskell ‘was partying in Ibiza with DJ lookalike weeks before marriage split’

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Austria sees rise in anti-Semitic attacks against backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Prince William blushes as adoring royal fan calls him ‘so handsome’ during walkabout in Singapore

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Chloe Madeley steps out with daughter Bodhi amid claims ex James Haskell ‘was partying in Ibiza with DJ lookalike weeks before marriage split’

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    My partner makes 4 times as much as me. How do we live together without me feeling like I live off him?

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy