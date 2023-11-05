Former ‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Marries Lauren Zima in Two Weddings

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are married.

The former host of The Bachelor and its spin-offs, including The bachelorette And Bachelor in Paradise, married the producer on October 14 in Napa Valley, California, and again on November 4 in Austin, Texas, where the couple lives, People reported. They also pair each Posted a photo on Instagram. “We got married Let the journey begin…,” Zima wrote in her post.

They described the Napa Valley wedding as an “emotional” and “jubilant” ceremony that was more intimate, with just family and their closest friends, while the Austin party was more of a “blowout party” where they expanded the guest list to include different guests. Bachelor education franchise alumni including Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, Ben and Jessica Higgins, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, Sean and Catherine Lowe, JoJo Fletcher, Trista Sutter, Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown, Bob Guiney and Jessica Canyon.

The group gathered the night before the ceremony to reminisce, Harrison said People. He also joked that at the end of the night he would “tell ten of them that they were going home broken-hearted and couldn’t come to the wedding.”

Signature cocktails at the event bore names with a nod to Harrison’s previous performance, such as “The Final Rose” and “The Bachelor No More.”

“The running joke was could we find a way for Chris to officiate his own wedding because he has so much experience,” Zima said. People by Harrison, who has led several Bachelor education franchise weddings. “But instead we had Mike Levitt, Chris’s old friend.”

Meanwhile, Napa Valley holds special meaning for the couple as Harrison proposed to Zima here in 2021.

The night before the October 14 ceremony, former bachelor Andrew Firestone threw a welcome party at a local winery. At the reception the next evening, Harrison’s daughter Taylor serenaded the couple with a cover of Leon Bridges’ “Beyond,” one of their favorite songs.

“As we thought about what we wanted to do, we wanted to make sure we had those emotional, intimate moments with our family and our closest friends,” Zima said. People why they decided to have two ceremonies. “I’ve just heard a lot of people say that you don’t have time for everyone on your wedding day, so we decided to have a very small, intimate ceremony, with the people who have actually been there with us since then. the beginning of our relationship.”

The couple first met when Zuma, a former correspondent for Entertainment tonight, interviewed him in 2016. She interviewed him several more times before they started dating.

Harrison “is my teammate and supports me in everything,” Zima said, while Harrison described Zima as “not only brilliant, but she is kind and she will love others to exhaustion.”

Harrison was previously married to Gwen Harrison. They announced their divorce in 2012, after 18 years of marriage.