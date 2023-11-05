Menah alleged murder: Man charged after human remains found in burnt-out tree trunk

Man accused of murder

Remains discovered in charred tree trunk

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of missing man David Collison, 53, after police found human remains in a burnt tree trunk in regional New South Wales.

Eric James Forrest, 33, was charged by police on Saturday following an extensive search of a property on Wilbertree Road in Menah, where Mr Collisson was last seen on October 25.

On October 26, police found a number of bones, believed to be human. The remains are still subject to forensic examination and have not yet been formally identified.

NSW Police will allege Mr Forrest shot Mr Collison at the Menah property following a dispute.

The 33-year-old was arrested at Maroubra police station and charged with a series of offenses including murder, acquiring firearms subject to a prohibition order, acquiring ammunition subject to a prohibition order, possession of a shortened firearm (not a pistol) without authorization and possession of ammunition. without holding a license/permit.

Mr Forrest is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.

Mr Collison was reported missing on October 15 after being unable to be located or contacted.

Authorities had described him as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, between 180 and 185 cm tall, of strong build, with a shaved head, gray beard and green eyes.

His disappearance was reported to Orana Mid-Western Police Area Command and the Homicide Squad of the State Crime Command under Strike Force Utyana.

Investigations by Strike Force Utyana continue.