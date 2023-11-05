What Does It Mean That Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Is ‘Going Mass’?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Close your eyes for a moment and try to picture Gwyneth Paltrow, high priestess of bone broth lunches and bee sting therapy, shopping at Target.

You can’t.

The founder of Goop, the lifestyle e-commerce company she launched in newsletter form in 2008, is a human advertisement for first-class living; a picture of unattainable perfection. Likewise, Goop has always centered around exclusivity, hawking luxury items at luxury prices. And yet, Target, that massive, fluorescent-lit discount chain, is where Goop’s latest line of beauty and wellness products can be found.

