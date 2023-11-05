EXCLUSIVE: Back on? Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough spark rumours they are in a relationship again as they both attend Derby Day afterparty – and how they tactfully avoided being photographed together

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

They have been on and off since ending their relationship early this year after a wild fight in Noosa that made headlines across Australia.

And Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough once again sparked rumors they are back together on Sunday night when they both attended a Derby Day after-party at Bar Bambi in Melbourne.

The pair both attended the bash but avoided being photographed together.

An insider told Daily Mail Australia that Jade was sitting in a booth with friends at the exclusive Italian restaurant and bar, while Michael was partying on the floor above.

Michael attended Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse with Tabcorp, while Jade was in town from Sydney to enjoy the exclusive after-parties.

Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough sparked rumors that they are back together again on Sunday evening when they both attended a Derby Day after-party at Bar Bambi in Melbourne

The interior designer arrived at Bam Bambi after attending the Don Julio 1942 Tequila Summer Celebration at Beverly Rooftop

A source close to the couple tried to quash rumors that they were back together, saying the pair attended the Bar Bambi bash separately and were “amicable.”

Jade spoke to Michael for a while at the beginning of the party and then at the end of the night.

The interior designer arrived at Bam Bambi after attending the Don Julio 1942 Tequila Summer Celebration at the Beverly Rooftop.

At that party she came face to face with her love rival Pip Edwards.

At that party she came face to face with her love rival Pip Edwards

Pip was let loose on the dance floor wearing sunglasses and a drink in hand, animatedly clinging to friends as she appeared to avoid running into Jade.

Jade made a more subdued appearance and posed for photos in a chic all-white ensemble, including a suit and crop top.

She sought solace by chatting with friends at the side of the room, while Pip tore up the dance floor in the middle of the left side of the room, wearing a black dress with racy cutouts.

Pip was let loose on the dance floor wearing sunglasses and a drink in hand, animatedly clinging to friends as she appeared to avoid running into Jade.

The pair, who were both in relationships with former cricketer Clarke, undoubtedly found the meeting very awkward.

Michael, Jade and Pip made the news earlier this year after a now infamous Noosa fight involving Clarke’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Jade who brought in her brother-in-law, Today presenter Karl Stefanović.

In the video, which was filmed by an onlooker and later sold to The Daily Telegraph for a reported $10,000, Jade accused Clarke of cheating on her with his tracksuit designer ex Pip Edwards on December 17.

Jade made a more subdued appearance and posed for photos in a chic all-white ensemble, including a suit and crop top

She sought solace by chatting with friends, including Dina Broadhurst at the side of the room

Holding nothing back, Pip tore up the dance floor in the center of the room while wearing a black dress with sassy cutouts.

Pip did her best to prove that she was having fun despite the circumstances

All hell broke loose after Clarke, Stefanovic, his wife Jasmine and her sister Jade went to dinner at a beachside restaurant with accountant Anthony Bell.

The video started with Yarbrough shouting at Clarke before she punched him in the face and pushed him away after the cricketer insisted he wasn’t cheating on her.

He was also accused of messaging the co-founder of activewear label PE Nation and admitting that she was the “love of his life.”

Earlier this year, Clarke issued a groveling apology to those involved in the incident at the time, admitting it was all his fault.

The pair, who were both in relationships with former cricketer Clarke, undoubtedly found the meeting very awkward

The trio made headlines earlier this year during the infamous Noosa fight involving Clarke’s on-again-off-again girlfriend Jade, who pinned her brother-in-law, Today’s Karl Stefanovic

In the video, which was filmed by an onlooker and later sold to The Daily Telegraph for a reported $10,000, Jade accused Clarke of cheating on her with his tracksuit designer ex Pip Edwards on December 17.

All hell broke loose after Clarke, Stefanovic, his wife Jasmine and her sister Jade were dining at a beachside restaurant with accountant Anthony Bell

The video started with Yarbrough shouting at Clarke before she punched him in the face and pushed him away after the cricketer insisted he wasn’t cheating on her.

“I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am shocked by my actions,” he said.

“I am absolutely devastated that I have placed the people I hold in high esteem in this position.

“My actions leading up to this altercation were utterly shameful and deplorable.

“I am devastated that by my actions I have drawn women of class and integrity, and my friends, into this situation.”