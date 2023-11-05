Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, enjoys an early morning bike ride with son Patrick, 30, in first public outing since it is revealed he is being sued for allegedly hitting a cyclist with his car

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted for the first time since news of his lawsuit broke.

The Terminator actor, 76, donned a navy blue puffer jacket on Saturday to enjoy a morning bike ride with his 30-year-old son Patrick and a group of friends in Los Angeles.

The former California governor – who recalled battling 77-year-old Sylvester Stallone over their muscular build and high-profile action films – delivered a casual appearance and wore cool sunglasses during their day out.

The day before it was announced that he is being sued by a cyclist whom he allegedly hit with his car in an accident in February.

For his first public appearance since the news broke, he wore a puffer jacket over a T-shirt and form-fitting black sweatpants.

The Predator star wore high socks and leather loafers with a contrasting white platform.

He protected his eyes from the sun with motorcycle goggles with black frames and orange, reflective lenses.

Next to him, his eldest son, who is also his third child, wore a navy blue quarter-zip over a black T-shirt paired with off-white sweatpants.

He wore blue tie-dye socks with black and white tennis shoes for his casual cycling outfit.

The Moxie actor also wore all-black wraparound sunglasses during the sunny day.

A day earlier it was announced that the Golden Globe winner is being sued by a cyclist over an incident that took place earlier this year in February.

He was riding through town when a cyclist “suddenly swerved into his lane and made contact” with his car before he had a chance to slow down, TMZ reported at the time.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the exhaust pipea woman named Joanne Flickinger claims she was the cyclist who collided with the star’s SUV in West LA.

Together with his son: Next to him, his eldest son, who is also his third child, wore a navy blue quarter-zip over a black T-shirt paired with off-white sweatpants

Flickinger claims Arnold was “driving at too high a speed and was not keeping a close eye” and claims the collision caused her serious injuries.

DailyMail.com has contacted Arnold’s representatives for comment.

The cyclist was taken to hospital after the crash, while the star took the bike to a shop for repairs.

The actor spoke to a group of police officers who asked for more details about the accident.

Arnold did not appear to be at fault for the incident, law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time.

It was alleged that the woman made a quick left turn in front of Arnold’s car before he could brake and that he was not going fast at all.

An investigation into the accident was launched, although it was reportedly determined that the former California governor could have done nothing to avoid being hit.

Schwarzenegger was previously involved in a multi-car accident that occurred in Brentwood last January.

According to TMZthe artist was driving his GMC Yukon when he collided with a Toyota Prius which then continued to roll into a Porsche Taycan.

The driver of the Prius was taken to a hospital by ambulance after it turned out that she was bleeding heavily from her head.

No arrests were made at the scene of the accident, and drugs or alcohol were not suspected to be a factor.

Law enforcement sources later told the media that it appeared Schwarzenegger was at fault and that he had made an illegal left turn, causing the accident.

A representative for the actor spoke later People and stated that he was not injured in the incident.

They added that at the time the artist was “the sole caretaker of the woman who was injured.”