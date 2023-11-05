Missy Elliott fights tears as she becomes the FIRST female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Missy Elliott was moved to tears Friday night as she was accepted as the first female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The 52-year-old music artist – who was announced as an honoree in May – was introduced by Queen Latifah before taking the stage.

Latifah, 53, who also started her career in music, praised Missy for her innovative sound noting, “Nothing sounded the same after Missy came on the scene.”

She added, “And that’s because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who’s always looking ahead. She is avant-garde without even trying.”

The rap icon, whose real name is Melissa, said as she addressed the audience in Brooklyn, “This is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, so this is different than just me being here,” as she burst into tears.

Emotional: Missy Elliott was reduced to tears when she was accepted Friday night as the first female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; pictured in Las Vegas in May

Elsewhere in her introduction, Latifah said: “Missy has never been afraid to speak out about the misconceptions, the stereotypes and the outright misogyny that has been placed – and the obstacles – in the way of women. .’

Praising the hitmaker, the actress went on to say, “Missy’s message is truly for everyone, and that message is, ‘It’s possible to do anything and be good at it.’

Elliott, a native of Virginia, performed her biggest hits as she delivered a medley that included Get Ur Freak On, The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly), Work It, Pass That Dutch and Lose Control.

“I still pinch myself to even be in a room with some of the inductees that I see,” the star-struck songwriter said during her speech, adding, “We all love music in some or different form.’

Ahead of the star-studded affair, the hip-hop icon shared that the induction ceremony would be the first time her mother Patricia would see her perform live.

The Grammy-winning musician sheepishly admitted to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts this week that despite previously shying away from having her Christian mother in the audience, she made an exception in honor of her career milestone.

“My mom has never seen me perform before,” she revealed on Thursday’s episode.

“She’s seen me on TV, but she’s never been to a show. I had some little words that I didn’t want her to hear. She’s coming for the first time.’

Fellow musician: The 52-year-old music artist – who was announced as an honoree in May – was introduced by Queen Latifah before taking the stage

Receiving her flowers: Latifah, 53, who also started her career in music, praised Missy for her innovative sound noting, ‘Nothing sounded the same after Missy came on the scene’

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honor comes two years after Elliott received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Earlier this year, she took to Twitter — now renamed X — to express her excitement after being named a 2023 Hall of Fame honoree.

“I want to say that this is huge, not just for me, but for all my sisters in HIPHOP. This door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work and what many of us contribute to MUSIC,” she said.

“I’ve been crying all morning because I’m GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall and everyone on the committee and Supafriends,” Missy added in the post.